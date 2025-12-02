‘Will they let everything go if we apologise?’: Sheikh Hasina’s son Joy questions call for apology

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of deposed former PM Sheikh Hasina, has questioned demands that the Awami League apologise for casualties during last year’s July movement, saying the party had already acknowledged its mistakes.

In a BBC Bangla interview published on November 28, Joy said: “Will they let everything go if we apologise?” He added: “There were mistakes at the beginning of the movement. There were mistakes later as well. A clear investigation must be conducted.”

He said his mother had formed a judicial commission before August 5 to investigate all killings during the unrest, noting that not only students and civilians but also police and Awami League activists were killed. He claimed the then-government had taken action against several police officials.

Joy argued that calls for an apology conflicted with the indemnity granted by the current Yunus administration for killings that occurred from August 5 to 15, 2024. “If justice is to be done and apologies are to be made, then from August 5 to August 15 all the killings have been given indemnity by the Yunus government,” he said.

“On one hand you are saying the Awami League must apologise, and on the other hand you are saying that those who killed police, who killed Awami League leaders and activists – all their murders are pardoned. How does that work? If that is the case, then what is there for the Awami League to apologise for?”