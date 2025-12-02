The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

‘Will they let everything go if we apologise?’: Sheikh Hasina’s son Joy questions call for apology

Nov 30, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of deposed former PM Sheikh Hasina, has questioned demands that the Awami League apologise for casualties during last year’s July movement, saying the party had already acknowledged its mistakes.

In a BBC Bangla interview published on November 28, Joy said: “Will they let everything go if we apologise?” He added: “There were mistakes at the beginning of the movement. There were mistakes later as well. A clear investigation must be conducted.”

He said his mother had formed a judicial commission before August 5 to investigate all killings during the unrest, noting that not only students and civilians but also police and Awami League activists were killed. He claimed the then-government had taken action against several police officials.

Joy argued that calls for an apology conflicted with the indemnity granted by the current Yunus administration for killings that occurred from August 5 to 15, 2024. “If justice is to be done and apologies are to be made, then from August 5 to August 15 all the killings have been given indemnity by the Yunus government,” he said.

“On one hand you are saying the Awami League must apologise, and on the other hand you are saying that those who killed police, who killed Awami League leaders and activists – all their murders are pardoned. How does that work? If that is the case, then what is there for the Awami League to apologise for?”

‘Ties with India won’t stall over Hasina’, says Bangladesh foreign adviser

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi Calls for Modern, Youth-Friendly Policing at DGs/IGs Conference

Nov 30, 2025
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Meets UAE Ministers to Boost Economic Ties

Nov 30, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

‘Ties with India won’t stall over Hasina’, says Bangladesh foreign adviser

Nov 30, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

It is not just a ritual, but it fuels efforts to take India towards development : PM at Parliament

1 December 2025 3:49 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

OECD Flags Rising Tax Risks from Remote Work as Experts Push for Clear Global Rules

1 December 2025 3:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

13 Bills likely to be taken up during Winter Session of Parliament  

30 November 2025 11:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

PM मोदी ने DG/IG कांफ्रेंस में आधुनिक और युवाओं के अनुकूल पुलिसिंग पर जोर दिया

30 November 2025 9:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments