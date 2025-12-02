The Indian Awaaz

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Terror Module; Three Arrested

Nov 30, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi Police Special Cell has busted a terror module linked to a Pakistan-backed gangster. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Additional CP, Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said that the module is being led by a Pakistani national, Shahzad Bhatti, who is currently working at the behest of the Intelligence Agency of Pakistan.

He said that three people have been arrested in this case hailing from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Mr Kushwaha said that they recently threw a hand grenade in front of the Gurdaspur City Police Station on 25th of this month. He said, Shahzad Bhatti used to give directions from outside and was handling this group directly as well as with his associates and running terror activities by using young boys.

