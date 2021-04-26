“Will Stop Counting Of Votes…”: Madras High Court slams Election Commission

AGENCIES / Chennai

In a sharpest criticism,the Madras High Court today observed that the Election Commission is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid and should probably be booked for murder.

It said tthat EC allowed crowded campaigns for the five state polls that continued in the middle of raging virus cases. The court has threatened to stop the counting of votes on Sunday if a “blueprint” is not in place.

“Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably,” the Madras High Court told the Election Commission.

The election body had failed to enforce Covid safety rules like masks, sanitisers and distancing during campaigning despite court orders, said the High Court.

“Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held,” Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee questioned.

The High Court also asked for a plan to enforce Covid rules on May 2 – the day of the results – by Friday. Without it, the counting could also be stopped, said the High Court.

“Public health is paramount. Distressing that constitutional authorities ought to be reminded. It is only when a citizen survives that he’ll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees,” the court said.

Orders are expected later today. The High Court was hearing a petition by Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar seeking Covid compliance in counting halls in Karur constituency, from where he contested.

Covid cases have exploded alongside elections held in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Today, India reported 3.52 lakh cases and 2,812 deaths in 24 hours, another grim record.