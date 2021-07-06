“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Captain Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu

AMN / NEW DELHI

After meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi today, Punjab Chief Minister captain Amarinder Singh said that he would accept “whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command”.

The meeting raised speculation of a resolution in the Chief Minister’s feud with his rival and challenger, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“Whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command we will go by it,” Amarinder Singh told reporters.

Asked whether any announcement would be made on a key post for Mr Sidhu, he replied: “I don’t know anything about Sidhu saab, jo bhi faisla hoga ,woh ham amal karenge jo congress president chahtey hain (Whatever is the decision, whatever the Congress president wants, we will follow it).”

Amarinder Singh flew from Chandigarh to Delhi by a special chopper.

His meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes just days after Navjot Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi.

Last week, Mr Singh had met with a three-member panel appointed by Sonia Gandhi to recommend a solution to the Punjab feud. He, however, left without a meeting with the Gandhis.