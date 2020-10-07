Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2020 03:23:24      انڈین آواز

Wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos and has always been an integral part of Indian tradition and culture. In his message on Wild Life Week 2020, Mr Modi said, the holy constitution enshrines this philosophy by including conservation of forests and wildlife as one of the fundamental duty of every Indian.

He said, India hosts the last wild population of Asiatic lions and possesses the distinction of having highest numbers of tigers in the world. The Prime Minister said, the concerted efforts of the nation towards conserving the the wildlife are showing results. He said, the resolve of doubling tiger numbers has been fulfilled and the target was achieved well in advance. Mr Modi said, with a robust and wide network of protected areas, our commitment towards wildlife protection is as strong as ever.

He said, eco sensitive zones provide a peripheral support and act as a buffer around national parks and sanctuaries. The Prime Minister said, taking great strides in this direction, several such zones have been notified to enhance the space availability for thriving wildlife. He said, India remains a natural home to a variety of migratory species. He said, for this reason Gandhinagar declaration adopted during 13th conference of Parties to convention on migratory species prioritized the integration of the concept of ecological connectivity into the post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Mr Modi said, Government is emphasizing on the conservation of migratory birds and marine species. He said, India harbours 17 per cent of world population within 2.4 per cent of land area in the world. The Prime Minister said, developmental needs of the country are paramount, however, Government believes that wildlife and biodiversity conservation are equally imperative. He said, India gives a special attention to plastic waste management and it is resolute in the efforts to reduce single use plastic and micro-plastic pollution for sustainable development along with a prospering biodiversity.

Mr Modi said, encouraged by the success stories of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, Government is now making efforts to conserve other endangered species through Project Lion and Project Dolphin. He said, contribution of people from all walks of life would help attain the desired goals of these projects. The Prime Minister said, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and non-violence, the celebration of Wild Life Week is an ideal occasion to reaffirm our commitment towards conservation of wildlife and harmonious co-existence of all living beings.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, on the occasion of wild life week 2020, the inspirational message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will encourage all to intensify wildlife conservation in the country, in order to make the planet Earth a better place to live in.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

Hockey Team determined to become Olympic medallists; Akashdeep Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Versatile forward Akashdeep Singh says that the national hockey team is deter ...

Delhi Capitals is on the right track; opener Prithvi Shaw

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals in-form opener Prithvi Shaw feels that his team's campaign in ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!