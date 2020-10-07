Wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos: PM Modi

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that wildlife conservation is ingrained in our ethos and has always been an integral part of Indian tradition and culture. In his message on Wild Life Week 2020, Mr Modi said, the holy constitution enshrines this philosophy by including conservation of forests and wildlife as one of the fundamental duty of every Indian.

He said, India hosts the last wild population of Asiatic lions and possesses the distinction of having highest numbers of tigers in the world. The Prime Minister said, the concerted efforts of the nation towards conserving the the wildlife are showing results. He said, the resolve of doubling tiger numbers has been fulfilled and the target was achieved well in advance. Mr Modi said, with a robust and wide network of protected areas, our commitment towards wildlife protection is as strong as ever.

He said, eco sensitive zones provide a peripheral support and act as a buffer around national parks and sanctuaries. The Prime Minister said, taking great strides in this direction, several such zones have been notified to enhance the space availability for thriving wildlife. He said, India remains a natural home to a variety of migratory species. He said, for this reason Gandhinagar declaration adopted during 13th conference of Parties to convention on migratory species prioritized the integration of the concept of ecological connectivity into the post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Mr Modi said, Government is emphasizing on the conservation of migratory birds and marine species. He said, India harbours 17 per cent of world population within 2.4 per cent of land area in the world. The Prime Minister said, developmental needs of the country are paramount, however, Government believes that wildlife and biodiversity conservation are equally imperative. He said, India gives a special attention to plastic waste management and it is resolute in the efforts to reduce single use plastic and micro-plastic pollution for sustainable development along with a prospering biodiversity.

Mr Modi said, encouraged by the success stories of Project Tiger and Project Elephant, Government is now making efforts to conserve other endangered species through Project Lion and Project Dolphin. He said, contribution of people from all walks of life would help attain the desired goals of these projects. The Prime Minister said, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace and non-violence, the celebration of Wild Life Week is an ideal occasion to reaffirm our commitment towards conservation of wildlife and harmonious co-existence of all living beings.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, on the occasion of wild life week 2020, the inspirational message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will encourage all to intensify wildlife conservation in the country, in order to make the planet Earth a better place to live in.