WHO head Regrets U.S. Withdrawal, Urges Dialogue Amid Global Health Funding Concerns

Head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, responded to the Trump administration’s executive order to withdraw from the organisation. He wrote on the social media platform X that the WHO deeply regrets the United States’ decision to withdraw. Dr. Tedros highlighted the U.S. role as a founding member and key contributor to the WHO’s mission. He called for constructive dialogue to preserve the partnership, which he said benefits millions globally. The U.S., which is WHO’s largest donor, contributed 18 percent of its 2023 budget, and its withdrawal has raised concerns about future global health funding.

Post navigation