WHO appeals for emergency aid for people facing unprecedented food & health crisis in Horn of Africa

WEB DESK

The World Health Organization is urgently appealing for 123.7 million dollars to provide emergency aid for millions of people facing an unprecedented food and health crisis in the Horn of Africa. U.N. aid agencies reported that more than 80 million people in the greater Horn of Africa are facing a level of hunger not seen in decades. They also warn up to 20 million people, about half children, already are on the verge of starvation across Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

WHO Assistant Director General for Emergencies Response Ibrahima Soce Fall said, this acute food insecurity crisis also has triggered a health crisis in the region. He said, malnutrition is soaring and disease outbreaks, including measles and cholera are increasing.

Mr. Fall further said, the WHO’s multi-million-dollar appeal will be used to prop up the healthcare systems in seven affected countries, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

He said, a focus of the appeal is to make sure severely malnourished children who are sick get the care they need.