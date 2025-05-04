Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House Confirms Military Parade on June 14 to Mark US Army’s 250th Anniversary & President Trump’s Birthday

May 4, 2025

The White House has confirmed a military parade will be held to mark the US Army’s 250th anniversary on 14 June next month, which falls on the same day as President Donald Trump’s birthday. A day-long festival will be held on the National Mall in Washington DC that would feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft. The army said planning for the military parade was actively underway, and it was exploring options to make the celebration even bigger. Earlier yesterday, Trump announced plans to rename Veterans Day as Victory Day for World War I to celebrate American contributions to the conflict.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Approves $310M F-16 Training and Sustainment Package for Ukraine

May 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Anthony Albanese Wins with Larger Majority in Australia’s Election

May 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Declares Emergency in Novorossiysk After Ukrainian Drone Attack

May 3, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

یو این اہلکاروں کے جنسی استحصال کے شکار افراد کو مالی مدد کی فراہمی

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

یو این چیف کو شام میں فرقہ وارانہ کشیدگی اور ہلاکتوں پر تشویش

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Subhasish Bose named Men’s Player of the Year at All India Football Federation Awards 2025

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Women Lose 2-3 to Australia in Fourth Match of Hockey Tour

4 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!