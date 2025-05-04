White House Confirms Military Parade on June 14 to Mark US Army’s 250th Anniversary & President Trump’s Birthday

The White House has confirmed a military parade will be held to mark the US Army’s 250th anniversary on 14 June next month, which falls on the same day as President Donald Trump’s birthday. A day-long festival will be held on the National Mall in Washington DC that would feature 6,600 soldiers, 150 vehicles and 50 aircraft. The army said planning for the military parade was actively underway, and it was exploring options to make the celebration even bigger. Earlier yesterday, Trump announced plans to rename Veterans Day as Victory Day for World War I to celebrate American contributions to the conflict.

Post navigation