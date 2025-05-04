US Approves $310M F-16 Training and Sustainment Package for Ukraine

The US has approved an F-16 fighter jet training and sustainment package worth 310 million dollars for Ukraine. The Pentagon announced that the package includes aircraft modifications, flight training, maintenance support, spare parts, ground handling equipment, and specialized software systems. This support package follows an earlier 266.4 million dollars F-16 sustainment agreement approved in December 2024 under the administration of Joe Biden, which provided mission planning systems and key maintenance equipment.

