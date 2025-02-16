White House Bans Associated Press from Oval Office & Air Force One

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has indefinitely barred The Associated Press (AP) from the Oval Office and Air Force One after the news agency refused to use the new name “Gulf of America” for the Gulf of Mexico.

The AP insists on using the traditional name, citing its global audience and the lack of international recognition for the new term. The White House viewed this as defiance and responded by revoking AP’s access.

US Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich defended the decision, stating that while free speech is protected, access to limited spaces is not guaranteed.

He added that this move allows other reporters access to the president’s events. While AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton criticized the decision, arguing that restricting coverage over a naming issue undermines press freedom, a key part of the U.S. Constitution.