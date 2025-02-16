Meta announces 50,000 km undersea cable project to boost Connectivity between India & US

AMN/ WEB DESK

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp parent company Meta has announced a new 50,000-kilometer undersea cable project, ‘Waterworth,’ aimed at enhancing digital connectivity between India and the US.

According to Meta, Project Waterworth will provide industry-leading connectivity to the US, India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions.

A company spokesperson said, this investment reaffirms Meta’s commitment to economic growth, and digital inclusion, supporting India’s thriving digital landscape and fostering technological innovation.

Once completed, the project will span five major continents and cover over 50,000 kilometres – longer than the Earth’s circumference – making it the world’s longest subsea cable project, utilizing the highest-capacity technology available.