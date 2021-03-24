West Bengal needs Asol Pariborton: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi has said that West Bengal needs Asol Pariborton. Addressing a rally at Kanthi of East Medinipur district in the state today in support of party candidates, he claimed that each household of Bengal is reiterating that Mamata Banerjee government will be changed on 2nd of May.

Mr. Modi criticized the state government’s scheme Duare Sarkar and said that the TMC ruled government did not pursue any development work during its tenure, that’s why the scheme was launched before the polls.