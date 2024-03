AMN/ WEB DESK

In West Bengal, Income Tax Department is carrying out raids at the house of Swarup Biswas at New Alipur in Kolkata. Swarup Biswas is the brother of state minister Arup Biswas. The raid started from 7 this morning.

Income Tax team is also carrying out raids in Behala, Pornorshri and other areas of Kolkata. They are also searching the houses of officials of Eden Real Estate and Multicon Real Estate.