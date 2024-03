The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key absconding member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala. According to the NIA, Shafeekh was absconding since the targeted killing of Srinivasan in Palakkad on 16th April 2022. He is a resident of Malappuram district and he was part of the PFI machinery and Hit Squads that had carried out the heinous killing of Srinivasan.