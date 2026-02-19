West Bengal final voter list likely to be delayed

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 11:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The release of the final voter list in West Bengal is likely to be delayed as a large number of voter documents are still pending for verification. The release of voters list was scheduled for the 28th of this month.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal today made it clear that the Election Commission’s sole objective is to prepare a complete, accurate and error-free voter list, and as long as all the documents are not fully resolved, the Commission will seek additional time from ECI. He noted that information for more than 4 lakh 66 thousand voters is still awaiting verification by district magistrates and election officers.

Due to documentation issues, records of nearly 30 lakh voters have already been sent back for re-verification through micro-observers to the EROs and AEROs. Decisions on another 20 lakh voter records are pending. The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has made it clear that until all pending cases are resolved, the final voter list cannot be published.