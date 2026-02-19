The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal final voter list likely to be delayed

Feb 19, 2026

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 11:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The release of the final voter list in West Bengal is likely to be delayed as a large number of voter documents are still pending for verification. The release of voters list was scheduled for the 28th of this month.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal today made it clear that the Election Commission’s sole objective is to prepare a complete, accurate and error-free voter list, and as long as all the documents are not fully resolved, the Commission will seek additional time from ECI. He noted that information for more than 4 lakh 66 thousand voters is still awaiting verification by district magistrates and election officers.

Due to documentation issues, records of nearly 30 lakh voters have already been sent back for re-verification through micro-observers to the EROs and AEROs. Decisions on another 20 lakh voter records are pending. The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has made it clear that until all pending cases are resolved, the final voter list cannot be published.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

Feb 19, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges EAM Jaishankar to secure release of all detained Indian fishermen

Feb 19, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Security forces demolish remaining 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli

Feb 19, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

ابو ظہبی کے ولی عہد شہزادہ عزت مآب شیخ خالد بن محمد بن زائد النہیان کا دورۂ بھارت

19 February 2026 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Feb 19: सेंसेक्स 1,236 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 365 अंक लुढ़का

19 February 2026 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 19: Geopolitical Shock Triggers Market Rout; Sensex Slides 1,236, Nifty Cracks 365 Pts

19 February 2026 11:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

19 February 2026 11:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments