Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges EAM Jaishankar to secure release of all detained Indian fishermen

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar to take urgent diplomatic action for the repatriation of all the fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody and to secure the release of all detained Indian fishermen. He quoted several incidents where Indian fishermen were being detained, and their boats were being seized. He said that presently 104 fishermen and 258 boats are under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.