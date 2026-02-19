The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges EAM Jaishankar to secure release of all detained Indian fishermen

Feb 19, 2026

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 11:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister Dr.S Jaishankar to take urgent diplomatic action for the repatriation of all the fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody and to secure the release of all detained Indian fishermen. He quoted several incidents where Indian fishermen were being detained, and their boats were being seized. He said that presently 104 fishermen and 258 boats are under the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

Feb 19, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal final voter list likely to be delayed

Feb 19, 2026
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: Security forces demolish remaining 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli

Feb 19, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

ابو ظہبی کے ولی عہد شہزادہ عزت مآب شیخ خالد بن محمد بن زائد النہیان کا دورۂ بھارت

19 February 2026 11:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Feb 19: सेंसेक्स 1,236 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 365 अंक लुढ़का

19 February 2026 11:22 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 19: Geopolitical Shock Triggers Market Rout; Sensex Slides 1,236, Nifty Cracks 365 Pts

19 February 2026 11:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

19 February 2026 11:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments