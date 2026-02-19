Maharashtra: Security forces demolish remaining 44 Maoist memorials in Gadchiroli

Last Updated on February 19, 2026 11:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The remaining 44 memorials erected as symbols of Maoist terror in Gadchiroli district have been successfully demolished by security forces in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the Gadchiroli police force for this achievement. He said this action is not limited merely to the removal of physical structures but represents a decisive victory of democracy over the climate of fear that had gripped the minds of the people for many years.