Removing trust deficit between communities is top priority: Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand

AMN

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand has said that bridging the relationship between the two warring communities and removing the existing trust deficit is the government’s top priority.

CM Khemchand made the statement while attending an interaction programme with the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are rendered homeless due to the conflict in the state. The Chief Minister, along with his cabinet ministers, attended the function at the Alternate Housing Complex, National Game Village, Langol – Imphal West. The Chief Minister assured that his government is committed to bridging the trust deficit so that rehabilitation is successful.

IDPs from other districts also joined the function via video conferencing. IDPs from Churachandpur highlighted the challenges faced by them in matters of education and health. The Chief Minister assured full security to people of the Kuki-Zo community who want to travel to Imphal for treatment and also highlighted the government’s initiative to ensure no break in the education of more than 8 thousand IDP students.

The Chief Minister also urged CSOs of the hills and valleys to work towards the restoration of peace and appealed for mutual respect and unity. The Chief Minister also released 33 crore rupees for IPDs through direct benefit transfer (DBT). District Administration of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Kangpokpi also joined in via video conferencing for the DBT program.