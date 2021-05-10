West Bengal: 7 Muslims get berth in Mamata Ministry

AMN / KOLKATA
As many as seven Muslim legislators have been included in Mamata Banerjee-led ministry in West Bengal. They took oath along with other ministers at an austere ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan on Monday.
Firhad Hakim, Javed Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Rabbani and Siddiqullah Chaudhary will be cabinet members. Akhruzzaman and Yeasmin Sabina will be Ministers of State (MoS). Humayun Kabir will be MoS with independent charge.
Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) returned to power for its third consecutive term after it won 213 seats in the state’s assembly election.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as a principle opposition party as it won 74 seats.
Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front won one seat while Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen failed to win a single seat in the state.
Full List of West Bengal Ministers 2021
Mamata Banerjee: Chief Minister
Cabinet Minister
1. Subrata Mukherjee
2. Partha Chatterjee
3. Amit Mitra
4. Sadhan Pande
5. Jyoti Priya Mallick
6. Bankim Chandra Hazra
7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia
8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
9. Moloy Ghatak
10. Aroop Biswas
11. Ujjal Biswas
12. Arup Roy
13. Rathin Ghosh
14. Firhad Hakim
15. Chandranath Sinha
16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
17. Bratya Basu
18. Pular Roy
19. Shashi Panja
20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani
21. Biplab Mitra
22. Javed Ahmed Khan
23. Swapan Debnath
24. Siddiqullah Choudhary
Minister of State (Independent Charge)
25. Becharam Manna
26. Subrata Saha
27. Humayun Kabir
28. Akhil Giri
29. Chandrima Bhattacharya
30. Ratna De Nag
31. Sandhyarani Tudu
32. Bulu Chik Baraik
33. Sujit Bose
34. Indranil Sen
Minister of State
35. Dilip Mondal
36. Akhruzzaman
37. Seuli Saha
38. Srikant Mahato
39. Yeasmin Sabina
40. Birbaha Hansda
41. Jyotsna Mandi
42. Adhikary Paresh Chandra
43. Manoj Tiwari