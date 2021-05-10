West Bengal: 7 Muslims get berth in Mamata Ministry

AMN / KOLKATA

As many as seven Muslim legislators have been included in Mamata Banerjee-led ministry in West Bengal. They took oath along with other ministers at an austere ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Firhad Hakim, Javed Ahmed Khan, Ghulam Rabbani and Siddiqullah Chaudhary will be cabinet members. Akhruzzaman and Yeasmin Sabina will be Ministers of State (MoS). Humayun Kabir will be MoS with independent charge.

Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) returned to power for its third consecutive term after it won 213 seats in the state’s assembly election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as a principle opposition party as it won 74 seats.

Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front won one seat while Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen failed to win a single seat in the state.

FIRHAD HAKIM

Full List of West Bengal Ministers 2021

Mamata Banerjee: Chief Minister

Cabinet Minister

1. Subrata Mukherjee

2. Partha Chatterjee

3. Amit Mitra

4. Sadhan Pande

5. Jyoti Priya Mallick

6. Bankim Chandra Hazra

7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia

8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra

9. Moloy Ghatak

10. Aroop Biswas

11. Ujjal Biswas

12. Arup Roy

13. Rathin Ghosh

14. Firhad Hakim

15. Chandranath Sinha

16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

17. Bratya Basu

18. Pular Roy

19. Shashi Panja

20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani

21. Biplab Mitra

22. Javed Ahmed Khan

23. Swapan Debnath

24. Siddiqullah Choudhary

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

25. Becharam Manna

26. Subrata Saha

27. Humayun Kabir

28. Akhil Giri

29. Chandrima Bhattacharya

30. Ratna De Nag

31. Sandhyarani Tudu

32. Bulu Chik Baraik

33. Sujit Bose

34. Indranil Sen

Minister of State

35. Dilip Mondal

36. Akhruzzaman

37. Seuli Saha

38. Srikant Mahato

39. Yeasmin Sabina

40. Birbaha Hansda

41. Jyotsna Mandi

42. Adhikary Paresh Chandra

43. Manoj Tiwari