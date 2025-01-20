WEF predicts 7-8 % GDP growth for India with the help of reforms

World Economic Forum President and CEO Børge Brende forecast a 7 to 8 percent GDP growth for India on the back of higher investments driven by economic reforms. Talking to an Indian television channel in Switzerland’s Davos during 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, Brende said, India has great potential, and it is still growing pretty well, 6 percent this year. He said, there is no reason why India cannot pick up again and do 7 percent, 8 percent, provided that there are reforms in investments, infrastructure, education, and R&D.

The five-day WEF meeting, which began today at Davos in Switzerland, will explore how to relaunch growth, harness new technologies, and strengthen social and economic resilience. The global meeting will be attended by close to 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders. India is being represented by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan, and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary. During the five-day event, India’s model of inclusive growth and digital revolution will be highlighted.