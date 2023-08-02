We are scripting a new chapter of progress in Karnataka, says Congress President Kharge

Staff Reporter

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today said that hi party is scripting progress and welfare for people of Karnataka. After meeting leaders of Karnataka, Kharge in a statement said : “Together, we are scripting a new chapter of progress and welfare for 6.5 Crore Kannadigas. We are tirelessly working towards fulfilling our 5 solemn guarantees, all of which are in advanced stages of implementation. A historic mandate, also brings in a huge responsibility. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will also repose their faith in the Congress party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka trusts our welfare oriented governance and development paradigm”.