WCD Minister Smriti Irani chairs Sub-Zonal Meeting in Raipur to highlight achievements of NDA govt

The sub-zonal meeting of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development is being organized on Saturday in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. The meeting is chaired by the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. 

In this meeting, Chhattisgarh’s Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia, as well as representatives, senior officials and beneficiaries of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha, are participating.

During this sub-zonal meeting, the impact of achievements of the last 8 years of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development on the women and children is being discussed.

UNICEF and State Governments are also giving presentations on the achievements of 8 years.
On this occasion, women beneficiaries shared their experiences. Apart from this, open dialogue has also been organized.

Union Women and Child Development Ministry is organising a series of Zonal and sub-zonal meetings in various states to highlight the achievements of the NDA Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last eight years.

The Sub-Zonal meeting being organised today in Raipur is first of this series. 15 such meetings are being organized across the country by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry from today to July 9. Of these, ten will be zonal and sub-zonal meetings, while, five meetings will be held in the Aspirational Districts.

During her Raipur visit, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday visited Anganwadi center located in Upparwara village near Raipur and planted tree in the premises.

