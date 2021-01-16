WB govt asks Centre to supply adequate doses of vaccine to all citizens

AMN

The West Bengal government has asked the Centre to supply adequate doses of covid vaccine to immunize not only the frontline workers but all the citizens of the state. Chief minister Mamata Bannerjee today virtually addressed all the healthcare persons assembled for the vaccination programme at 207 centres and praised them for their devotion.

She expressed gratitude to all the healthcare workers and to ASHA, ANM and anganwadi workers as well for their tireless efforts. She also mentioned that the state is ready to bear the financial burden to provide all the people vaccine free of cost.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has refuted the allegation of inadequate supply of vaccine for West Bengal. He told reporters today that the state government did not provide the list of beneficiaries to be vaccinated in the first phase.

The first day of the immunization drive was over without any major untoward incident baring the technical glitch regarding CoWin app and the name of the beneficiaries were registered manually.