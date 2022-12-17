VP, PM, Sports Minister congratulate Indian Team for winning T20 World Cup for the Blind

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vice President Jgdeep Dhankhar has congratulated the Indian Team for winning the T-20 World Cup for the Blind. In a tweet, Vice President said, India is very proud of their exemplary accomplishment. He extended his best wishes for many more such glorious victories in future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated the Indian Team. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said India is proud of its athletes. He extended his best wishes to the Indian Team for their future endeavours.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated the Indian team. He said, the country is so proud of them as the Indian Blind Cricket Team has created history yet again, winning the 3rd T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind title for the third time.