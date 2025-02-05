Voting going on for assembly elections in Delhi a

The Indian Awaaz

Feb 5, 2025

Voting underway for assembly elections in Delhi across 70 constituencies. President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were among the first to cast their vote for the Delhi Assembly Polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Sandeep Dikshit, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency Manish Sisodia, and others also exercised their franchise in the early hours at different polling booths in the national capital.

Voting is underway for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi amid tight security. The polling began at 7 this morning and will continue till 6 in the evening. A total of 699 candidates are in the fray. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in the National capital. Over 13 thousand seven hundred polling booths have been set up across the 70 assembly constituencies. Out of these, 70 polling stations are being fully managed by women, while 70 others are being managed by divyangjans. The Election Commission has deployed more than one lakh and eighty thousand polling personnel to ensure sthe smooth conduct of the election. Assured minimum facilities have been put in place at all polling centres for the voters to ensure a smooth polling process. These include ramps, wheelchairs, medical teams and creche services.

Prominent leaders whose political fate will be decided today include – Aam Aadmi Party National convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, Pravesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Kailash Gahlot. Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit, Haroon Yusuf and Alka Lamba are also on the political battlefield.

