Volcano Eruption In Reykjanes Peninsula In Iceland; State Of Emergency Declared In Southern Iceland

AMN/ WEB DESK

A volcano has erupted once again in Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, marking the fourth eruption since December. The volcano unleashed smoke and bright orange lava into the air. As a result, a state of emergency has been declared in southern Iceland, prompting an evacuation of nearby areas including renowned tourist attraction, Blue Lagoon.

According to Iceland’s Meteorological Office, the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about three kilometres long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Operations at Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport and other regional airports remain unaffected by the explosion. Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, is one of the most active volcanic areas on earth.