इंडियन आवाज़     16 Mar 2024 12:30:42      انڈین آواز

India Wants Peace And Stability In Myanmar: MEA

Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Ministry on Friday (15th March 2024)said the situation in Myanmar remains a cause of concern because of the deterioration in the security situation. Addressing media in New Delhi, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India wants peace and stability in the neighbouring nation, as well as constructive dialogue and inclusive federal democracy to be established through dialogue.

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry had issued an advisory for Indian citizens, urging them not to travel to Myanmar’s Rakhine state amid the deteriorating security situation. Replying to a query, the spokesperson said India is pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for early discharge of its people who are stuck there. He said about 20 people have approached the Ministry to get back to India and two persons have passed away.

Mr Jaiswal informed that the paperwork of their mortal remains has been done and the funeral agency has handed over the bodies. He added that the mortal remains will reach India by the end of this week. On National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to Israel, the spokesperson said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is invested in promoting peace and stability in the region. He said Mr Modi has been in touch with several Arab leaders in this connection. He said the NSA’s visit to Israel took place at the onset of the holy month of Ramadan. Mr Doval called on the Israeli Prime Minister and also met with his Israeli counterpart during the visit. 

