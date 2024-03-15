Govt of India Sets Up 24-Hour Control Room in View of Ongoing Developments in Haiti

`

India External Affairs Ministry has set up a 24-hour control room in view of the ongoing developments in Haiti. The control room will monitor the situation and provide information and assistance. Briefing media in New Delhi on Friday (15th March 2024) evening, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian Embassy at Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic which has the accreditation for Haiti has also established an emergency helpline. He said there are 50 to 80 Indian community members in Haiti. The spokesperson said the Embassy is in touch with all of them and Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely. He also said that India is ready to evacuate if required.

The contact details of the Control Room are – 1800118797 (Toll free)+91-11-23012113+91-11-23014104+91-11-23017905+91-9968291988 (Whatsapp) situationroom@mea.gov.in

The 24-hours emergency helpline set up by Embassy of India in Santo Domingo can be accessed at the following numbers – +1 (849) 398-9889+1 (809) 870-3923+1 (849) 507-7612