Vinesh Phogat loses 0-7 in qualification at World Wrestling Championship

AMN

In a major upset in the World Wrestling Championship, India’s Vinesh Phogat went down 0-7 to Mongolia’s Khulan Batkhuyag on Tuesday.

Triple Commonwealth Games champion and gold medal winner at the Birmingham Common Wealth Games, Phogat lost her balance in the final seconds to be pinned by Batkhuyag in the women’s freestyle 53 kg and failing to qualify.

In another disappointment to India, Neelam Sirohi also lost to Emilia Alina Vuc of Romania 0-10 via technical superiority in the women’s 50kg.

In women’s 65 kg category, French wrestler Koumba Larroque, defeated Shafali with a technical superiority.