FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2022 08:42:01      انڈین آواز

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi today. Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Saxena at a function organised at Raj Niwas. He is the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Mr Saxena said, he would work as the Local Guardian for every citizen of Delhi rather than the Lieutenant Governor. He thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor and said, he would do his best to fulfill this responsibility.

The LG referred to the recent protests and violent clashes in the city and urged the people to live in peace and harmony. He added that with the support of the Delhi Government, Centre and with the cooperation of the people, he will work to get rid of traffic jams and make Delhi free of all pollution. 

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena took to the streets and undertook a field visit to the area from Connaught Place to the Airport. He emphasised on the need for coordination amongst different government agencies and urban local bodies for up-gradation of city infrastructure and for the beautification of the city.

Mr Saxena stressed the need to build Delhi as a global city instructed with effective cooperation of the government and civil society. He directed the concerned officials to take necessary action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, street lights and signages. He emphasised on ensuring all-round cleanliness, timely desilting of drains, the greening of roadsides and maintenance of the central verges.

Laying stress on the use of recycled dain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches, the Lt. Governor also emphasized on complete collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

PM lauds Kidambi Srikanth for leading Team India to historic Thomas Cup win

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth for successfull ...

India to clash with arch-rival Pakistan in first match of Asia Cup hockey Championship today

AMN Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet in their first match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup hock ...

French Open begins at Roland Garros in Paris

French Open Tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam event of the year, has begun at Roland Garros in Paris. T ...

خبرنامہ

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart