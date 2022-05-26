Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor

AMN/ WEB DESK

Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi today. Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Saxena at a function organised at Raj Niwas. He is the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Mr Saxena said, he would work as the Local Guardian for every citizen of Delhi rather than the Lieutenant Governor. He thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of the Lieutenant Governor and said, he would do his best to fulfill this responsibility.

The LG referred to the recent protests and violent clashes in the city and urged the people to live in peace and harmony. He added that with the support of the Delhi Government, Centre and with the cooperation of the people, he will work to get rid of traffic jams and make Delhi free of all pollution.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena took to the streets and undertook a field visit to the area from Connaught Place to the Airport. He emphasised on the need for coordination amongst different government agencies and urban local bodies for up-gradation of city infrastructure and for the beautification of the city.

Mr Saxena stressed the need to build Delhi as a global city instructed with effective cooperation of the government and civil society. He directed the concerned officials to take necessary action towards ensuring symmetry in city infrastructure including roads, footpaths, street lights and signages. He emphasised on ensuring all-round cleanliness, timely desilting of drains, the greening of roadsides and maintenance of the central verges.

Laying stress on the use of recycled dain water for the purpose of greening dry stretches, the Lt. Governor also emphasized on complete collection and disposal of garbage to ensure sanitation and cleanliness.