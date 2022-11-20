FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Nov 2022 03:03:57      انڈین آواز

Vice President Dhankhar represents India at FIFA opening ceremony in Qatar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has left for Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 beginning today. The Ministry of External Affairs said that India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multifaceted partnerships extending to areas of trade, security, defence, health, and education, among others. In the last financial year, bilateral trade has crossed 15 billion US dollars. Next year, both countries will celebrate 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations. During his visit, the Vice President will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Amir Qatar, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the 29th of last month and conveyed his best wishes for the successful conduct of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Football’s greatest show on Earth, the FIFA World Cup will be off to a glittering start in Qatar’s capital Doha today. Thirty-two top countries from five regions will be in action for the championship title. The opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 7.30 pm India time. All 64 matches will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar. South Korean boy band BTS’s Jungkook would perform ‘Dreamers’ while Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi would be among the other performers at the opening ceremony. The host nation plays Ecuador in the opening match today at 9.30 pm India time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart