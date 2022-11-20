Vice President Dhankhar represents India at FIFA opening ceremony in Qatar

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has left for Doha to represent India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022 beginning today. The Ministry of External Affairs said that India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multifaceted partnerships extending to areas of trade, security, defence, health, and education, among others. In the last financial year, bilateral trade has crossed 15 billion US dollars. Next year, both countries will celebrate 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations. During his visit, the Vice President will also interact with the members of the Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Amir Qatar, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the 29th of last month and conveyed his best wishes for the successful conduct of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Football’s greatest show on Earth, the FIFA World Cup will be off to a glittering start in Qatar’s capital Doha today. Thirty-two top countries from five regions will be in action for the championship title. The opening ceremony will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 7.30 pm India time. All 64 matches will be held across eight stadiums in Qatar. South Korean boy band BTS’s Jungkook would perform ‘Dreamers’ while Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Nora Fatehi would be among the other performers at the opening ceremony. The host nation plays Ecuador in the opening match today at 9.30 pm India time.