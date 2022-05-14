FreeCurrencyRates.com

Vice President calls for enhancing quality, capacity of agricultural research in country

BY ANDALIB AKHTER

Stressing the need of increasing the expenditure on research and development, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for enhancing the quality and capacity of agricultural research so that country could achieve substantial gains in productivity and increase farmers’ income.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of the Agri-Business Management Programme of ICAR – National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) in Hyderabad, the Vice President called for all-out efforts by agricultural researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and scientists to make agriculture climate-resilient, profitable and sustainable for farmers.

Mr Naidu emphasised that agricultural universities must consider it their bounden duty to develop new techniques and methods of sustainable production, and also to take these developments to the last farmer in every part of the country. He stressed the need for imbibing the slogan ‘Lab to Land’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring research benefits to farmers to enhance production and incomes.

He further said, extension inputs to farmers should be made available in simple language and avoid technical jargon. He further asked to explore possibilities like mobile-based extension services and offering one-stop solutions for all services.

The Vice President called for a paradigm shift in research approach and aim for excellence in technological innovation, human resources, and extension services. He also highlighted the need to increase investments in critical areas such as genomics, molecular breeding and nanotechnology among other areas.

The vice President presented gold medals to a few students on the occasion.

ICAR-NAARM Head Dr. Ranjit Kumar, Secretary and Director General of ICAR Dr. T. Mohapatra, ICAR NAARM Director Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao are among those who present.

