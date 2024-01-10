Vibrant Gujarat Summit Sees PM Modi Engaging Business Leaders

AMN / BIZ DESK

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 began today i.e. on 10 January at Gandhinagar’s Mahatma Mandir. PM Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 on Tuesday. The theme of the Summit which will be held from January 10-12 is ‘Gateway to the Future.’ In this Summit, 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations are participating, which include a prominent group of world leaders, including Presidents, Prime Ministers, and CEOs of MNCs from many countries.

During the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with CEOs of important global firms such as Suzuki Motor Corp’s Toshihiro Suzuki, AP Moller’s Keith Svendsen, Micron Technology’s Sanjay Mehrotra, Rasna Private Limited Chairman Piruz Khambatta, and others. From India, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran will be among the scores of top Indian executives in attendance. The 2015 summit saw 21,304 MoUs, and 2017 had 24,774 deals, with approximately 70% materializing. Officials are optimistic that 90% of this year’s MoUs will be realized.

On the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, PM Narendra Modi, interacted with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum at GIFT city in Gandhinagar today.

On the first day of the summit, the road map of Gujarat for Viksit Bharat by 2047 was unveiled in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. Addressing the gathering, Ms Sitaraman said India would be a 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in the Summit today. Addressing a seminar on Gatishakti, Mr Goyal said the PM Gatishakti initiative is emerging as a global benchmark for integrated & seamless multi-modal connectivity.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Ministry of External affairs Vinay Mohan Kwatra told media that India has exchanged four MOUs with the UAE at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. These MoUs are related to Investment cooperation in innovative health care, renewable energy, food park and logistics cooperation.