Maruti Suzuki India to invest Rs 35 thousand cr to set up its second manufacturing plant in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will invest 35,000 crore rupees to set up its second manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki said that the company is looking to ramp up annual production capacity to over 40 lakh units by 2030-31. He said the plant will have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum. He said, the new plant is expected to start operation in financial year 2028-29.

Details of the location and the models to be produced will be shared in due course. Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation has around 58 percent stake in MSI. Mr Suzuki noted that under the strong leadership and consistent support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for manufacturing industries, the Indian automobile market has been expanding steadily.

As a result, India has become the third-largest automobile market in the world, he noted.