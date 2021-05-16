VHP starts distribution of meals among needy persons in Poonch who are facing problems due to Lockdown

AMN

In Jammu & Kashmir, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, VHP has started distribution of meals among needy persons in Poonch who are facing problems due to Lockdown. According to UT Secretary VHP Nishu Gupta, the VHP has started an Annapurna Rasoi at Poonch and it is distributing meals among needy persons. He said, COVID 19 positive patients can contact them and VHP will provide meals, Medicines and any other sort of help to them.

Meanwhile, District President Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Ramban, Asheesh Kumar Sharma today handed over 100 ration bags to the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam for their distribution to the destitute and poor through the district administration.