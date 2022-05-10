Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will be held from 23rd May to 1st of June, is a World Cup qualifier. Birender Lakra has been named deputy to Rupinder for the tournament. Both Rupinder and Lakra had announced their retirement after the Tokyo Games last year, but made themselves available for selection later on India coach.

The 20-member team have as many as 10 players who make their senior debut, including junior World Cup players Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Vishnukant Singh and Uttam Singh. Senior players like Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and P.R. Sreejesh will give the tournament a miss.

India have been grouped with Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia in Pool ‘A’, while Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh comprise Pool ‘B’.