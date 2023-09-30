इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2023 01:42:18      انڈین آواز

Vardhman Textiles informs Exchange about Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Vardhman Textiles Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 202

SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF 50TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED

  1. Date, time and Venue of m Meeting:
    The 5oth Annual General Meeting of Vardhman Textiles Limited was held on Saturday,
    3oth September, 2023 through VC/OAVM. The meeting commenced at 10:oo a.m. and
    concluded at 10:25 a.m. on the same date.
  2. Brief details of items deliberated at the meeting and result thereof:




    Since Mr. S.P. Oswal, Chairman & Managing Director was unable to attend the
    meeting, Mrs. Suchita Jain, Vice-Chairperson & Joint Managing Director, chaired
    the meeting.
    The requisite quorum being present, the Chairperson declared the meeting as
    commenced.
    Then Mrs. Suchita Jain, Vice-Chairperson & Joint Managing Director addressed the
    shareholders.
    Then Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Company Secretary, started with the formal proceedings
    of the meeting. He informed that the Meeting was held through VC/ OAVM in
    compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs,
    Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India.
    He also informed the shareholders that e-Voting facility being provided by the
    Company through CDSL commenced at o9:oo a.m. on 27th September, 2023 and
    ended at o5:oo p.m. on 29th September, 2023.
    He further informed the Shareholders that the Members who have not casted
    their vote through remote e-Voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so,
    can vote through Venue Voting facility.
    The following items of the business as set out in the notice calling the meeting
    were put for shareholders’ approval:
  4. https://nsearchives.nseindia.com/corporate/VTL_30092023115237_VTXL.pdf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوں میں خودکش دھماکا، 55 افراد جاں بحق

AMN / WEB DESK ا پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوںمی ...

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart