इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2023 01:42:04      انڈین آواز

Khadim Trading Window to remain closed for 48 hours

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Khadim India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Image

Sub: Intimation for Closure of Trading Window


This is to inform that as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed
pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015,
the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Sunday, October 01,
2023 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of
the Company for the quarter and half year ending on September 30, 2023.

Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Khadim India Limited
Company Secretary & Head – Legal
ICSI Membership No. – A21358

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوں میں خودکش دھماکا، 55 افراد جاں بحق

AMN / WEB DESK ا پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوںمی ...

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart