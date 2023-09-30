Khadim Trading Window to remain closed for 48 hours

Khadim India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Trading Window closure pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Sub: Intimation for Closure of Trading Window



This is to inform that as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed

pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015,

the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from Sunday, October 01,

2023 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of

the Company for the quarter and half year ending on September 30, 2023.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Khadim India Limited

Company Secretary & Head – Legal

ICSI Membership No. – A21358