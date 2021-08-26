Vanshaj and Preeti among six Indians in finals at the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi

Vanshaj and Preeti along with four other Indians moved into the finals at the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Vishal (80kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Simran Verma (52kg), and Sneha Kumari (66kg) are the other pugilists who made it to the title rounds.

In the 64 kg semifinal bout Vanshaj put up a splendid show against Iran’s Faridi Abolfazl and recorded a facile 5-0 win.

The Indian Vishal further extended the winning momentum in the youth boys’ section as he was equally dominant during his victory against Kazakhstan’s Dauren Mamyr by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Daksh Singh (67kg), Abhimanyu Loura (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) lost their respective semi-finals and ended their campaigns with bronze medals.

In the women’s semi-finals, Preeti (57kg) and Preeti Dahiya registered contrasting victories in their respective bouts while Simran and Sneha were given walkovers.

Preeti’s thrashed Nepal’s Narika Rai and the referee had to stop the contest in the third round . However, Preeti Dahiya had to work hard during her narrow 3-2 win against Uzbekistan’s Uktamova Rukhshona.

On the seventh day of the continental event, in which both the age groups—junior and youth—are being played together for the first time, five junior Indian boxers will play their semi-finals.

Among boys, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) will be seen in action while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg) and Nikita Chand (60kg) will fight in the girls’ category.

The ongoing Asian Championships is the much-needed competitive tournament for the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years lost due to pandemics.