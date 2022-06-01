Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand opens for tourists

AMN

The world’s famous UNESCO heritage site, Valley of Flowers located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been opened for tourists today. Flower lovers will now be able to see flowers in the valley. All the preparations have been completed by Nanda Devi National Park. The entry check post at Ghangaria has also been activated.

The Valley of Flowers is spread about 87 sqkm at an altitude of 3962Mt. above sea level. On 6 November 1982, the Valley of Flowers was declared a national park, while in 2005 UNESCO declared the Valley of Flowers a World Heritage Site. More than 500 species of colorful flowers bloom here in the season.