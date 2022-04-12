Uttrakhand Congress differences set to cause embarrassment for Rahul

By Kushal Jeena

The unstoppable rise in differences with the Congress party in Uttarakhand are all set to cause embarrassment for the former party President Rahul Gandhi as a sidelined section has planned an event to facilitate Rahul Gandhi by a Dehradun based lady who recently donated her entire property including 25 Lakh Rs case to Gandhi scion here.

The event is expected to cause embarrassment for Gandhi as the lady had donated the same property to a hospital in the state capital and had also made similar announcement vis-à-vis Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state party leaders who are instrumental in organizing such an event are led by former state party chief Preetam Singh and state party vice president Ranjit Rawat. These leaders in question enjoy open backing of Devendra Yadav, party’s central leader incharge of the hilly state, Randeep Surjewala and K CVenugopal, party general secretary dealing organizational affairs of country’s grand old Congress party at the centre.

The Congress that suffered a major electoral debacle in the recently concluded assembly elections where the party campaign head and former chief minister Harish Rawat also lost from Lal Kuan assembly segment because most of the party leaders in the state and secretary incharge were working overtime to ensure defeat of its chief ministerial candidate. Rawat has urged the party leadership to constitute an inquiry on the allegations of bribery in ticket distribution.

There were several key factors behind the humiliating electoral drubbing of the party in the state. The Uttarakhand Congress had got its new head six months ahead of the polls and was not allowed to constitute his team. The party incharge of the state unilaterally directed the new state chief not to disturb current organizational set up and instead appointed and elevated some more including one Akeel Ahmed whose controversial statement regarding Muslim university only three days before the polling played vital in ensuring defeat of the party that was all set to register an impressive victory. This gentleman was elevated one week before the state was to go to polls by none other than Yadav himself.

A meeting of the state party was called few days after results came out paving the way for the BJP to form the government for second consecutive term. After deliberating on various factors that spoiled the electoral game the meeting pinned down five reasons behind the defeat

Firstly, even though the Congress, in its election manifesto, promised to keep the price of LPG cylinders below Rs 500, jobs, monetary allowance to five lakh families, better health facilities and 40 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, it appears people voted on the issues of national security, army welfare, and religious tourism.

Secondly, party appeared to have ticked all the right boxes in terms of managing infighting within the party and electoral promises, but it seems its national image diluted its chances of win in the state.

Thirdly, the BJP had a star list of campaigners. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the state for at least three days, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and even Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held several rallies in the state ahead of elections. However, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held less rallies in comparison.

Fourth, the BJP successfully established previous Harish Rawat government of practicing the politics of appeasement. Home Minister Amit Shah had in an election campaign meeting said the Congress, during its tenure, had allowed highways to be closed for namaz and had promised a Muslim University in the state. It appears that the BJP was able to get votes over these issues.

Fifth, the image of the BJP being a pro-Army party and one that can promote religious tourism appeared to work in its favor in a state which has seen high participation in the Indian Army, and is dependent on religious tourism.