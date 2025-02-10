Uttarakhand: National Games 2025 witnessed thrilling day of intense competition

The ongoing National Games in Uttarakhand witnessed a thrilling day of intense competition, with athletes delivering outstanding performances, setting new records, and securing medals. In pole vault, Madhya Pradesh’s Dev Meena clinched the gold medal with a national record-breaking jump, while Uttar Pradesh dominated the women’s hammer throw event with a podium sweep. The day was marked by fierce contests across various sports. Bringing you the key highlights from today’s National Games is our Dehradun correspondent, Sakshi Singh.

Today was a historic and action-packed day at the National Games, filled with remarkable performances and fierce battles. In pole vault, Madhya Pradesh’s Dev Meena soared to 5.32 meters, setting a new national record and securing the gold medal. In women’s table tennis, West Bengal emerged victorious, claiming the gold medal, while Maharashtra settled for silver.

In the tennis team event, Gujarat’s women’s team clinched gold, while Maharashtra took silver. In men’s doubles, Karnataka’s pair dominated to win gold, while Services secured silver.

The 4x400m men’s relay witnessed Tamil Nadu claim the gold medal, while host state Uttarakhand delivered an impressive performance to take silver. In the women’s 4x400m relay, Punjab bagged gold, while Karnataka secured silver.

In the 3000m steeplechase, Uttarakhand’s Ankita ran a phenomenal race to win the gold, with a silver medal going to an athlete from Madhya Pradesh. In the men’s event, Services’ Sumit Kumar won gold, while a silver medal was also secured by a Services player.

In the women’s triple jump, Punjab’s Niharika Vashisth took gold, while Kerala’s athlete secured silver.

The women’s hammer throw event was completely dominated by Uttar Pradesh, with Anushka Yadav clinching gold, Tanya Choudhary winning silver, and Nandini securing bronze—completing a podium sweep.

In men’s shot put, experienced thrower Tajinderpal Singh Toor delivered a powerful throw of 19.74 meters to secure gold, while Samardeep Singh Gill recorded 19.38 meters to take silver. Notably, both Tajinder and Samardeep have now qualified for the Asian Championship.

In the modern pentathlon’s triathlete team event, Haryana secured gold in the women’s category, while Chhattisgarh and Bihar bagged silver and bronze, respectively. In the mixed triathlete relay, Maharashtra claimed gold, Haryana took silver, and Goa secured bronze.