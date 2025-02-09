Former Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne Retires from Intl Cricket After 100th Test

Former Sri Lankan captain and opener Dimuth Karunaratne bid farewell to international cricket after playing his 100th Test against Australia in Galle today.

The 36-year-old scored 36 and 14 in his final match, which Australia won by nine wickets to secure a 2-0 sweep of the series. ICC Chairman Jay Shah praised Karunaratne’s remarkable career, highlighting that he became only the seventh Sri Lankan cricketer to achieve the milestone of 100 Tests.

During his career, Karunaratne amassed 7,222 Test runs at an impressive average of nearly 40, with a career-best score of 244. In addition to his Test achievements, he played 50 ODIs, scoring 1,316 runs.

As captain, Karunaratne led Sri Lanka in 30 Tests between 2019 and 2023, achieving 12 wins and 12 losses during his tenure. His leadership and consistency made him one of Sri Lanka’s finest ambassadors for the game.