2nd ODI: India beat England by 4 wickets in Cuttack

India beat England by 4 wickets in the second One Day International match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack tonight to seal the series 2-0 with one match left.

This is India’s seventh successive bilateral ODI series win at home against England. Chasing 305 runs to win, the Men in Blue scored 308 for six wickets in 44.3 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma scoring a magnificent 119 runs and Shubman Gill scoring 60 runs.

Rohit Sharma was declared Player of the Match. Shreyas Iyer with 44 runs and Axar Patel unbeaten with 41 also played good knocks.

For visitors, Jamie Overton scalped two wickets while Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone took one wicket each.

Earlier, England set a target of 305 runs after choosing to bat first. They were all out for 304 runs in 49.5 overs, with Joe Root contributing 69 runs, while fellow opener Ben Duckett made 65 runs. For hosts, Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets for India while Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy took a wicket each.

The hosts had won the series opener by 4 wickets in Nagpur. The third and final match of the series will be played in Ahmedabad on the 12th of this month.