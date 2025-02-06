Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

CRICKET LEGEND SACHIN TENDULKAR CALLS ON THE PRESIDENT

Feb 6, 2025

 Shares motivational anecdotes while interacting under ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala’

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family members, called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (February 6, 2025). The President and Shri Tendulkar also took a round of Amrit Udyan.

Later, in an interactive session under the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s initiative ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan Vimarsh Shrinkhala’, Shri Tendulkar shared principles of motivation through anecdotes from his own journey as a cricketer.

In the session attended by aspiring sportspersons and students of various schools and colleges, he highlighted the importance of teamwork, taking care of others, celebrating the success of others, hard work, developing mental and physical toughness and so many other life-building aspects. He said that the future sports-stars will come from the remotest areas and from among tribal communities and areas that are not so privileged.

