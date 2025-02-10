Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Indian Super League Football: Bengaluru FC defeat Jamshedpur FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Feb 10, 2025
In the Indian Super League (ISL) Football, Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru yesterday. The Blues ended a three-match winless streak at home and moved to fourth place in the standings with 31 points from 20 matches.

Edgar Mendez gave Bengaluru the lead just before halftime in the 43rd minute. In the second half, Noguera struck in the 57th and 82nd minutes to seal the win.

Jamshedpur’s goalkeeper, Albino Gomes, was the standout in the first 15 minutes. He also set a record, becoming the ISL goalkeeper with the most penalty saves, after stopping Sunil Chhetri’s penalty in the 12th minute.

