Uttarakhand: Cloudburst Strikes Chamoli’s Tharali, Relief and Rescue Efforts in Full Swing

Chamoli

A sudden cloudburst hit the Tharali region of Chamoli district late Friday night, triggering immediate relief and rescue operations by the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and police teams.

Confirming the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X that he was in constant touch with officials on the ground. “Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in Tharali. The administration, SDRF and police are engaged in relief and rescue work. I am closely monitoring the situation and praying for everyone’s safety,” the Chief Minister said.

As of now, the extent of damage or loss of life has not been officially confirmed. Authorities have said that detailed assessments are underway.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rainfall in multiple districts, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora, and Udham Singh Nagar. The alert, which began on Friday afternoon, remains in effect until Saturday afternoon, warning of rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.

The IMD has specifically flagged vulnerable locations such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Kashipur, Khatima, and nearby areas. Officials have cautioned residents to remain vigilant against possible flash floods, landslides, and overflowing rivers.

In a related development, the Uttarkashi district administration is tackling a separate crisis after debris blocked the Yamuna River in Syanachatti, creating a temporary lake. District Magistrate Prashant Arya is personally overseeing operations to drain the water safely, with SDRF, NDRF, fire brigade, and irrigation department teams working on-site. Rafts are being used to access the waterbody, but swampy terrain has slowed progress, forcing authorities to explore alternative drainage options.

Authorities continue to monitor the twin crises in Chamoli and Uttarkashi, with Chief Minister Dhami assuring citizens that the government is prepared to respond to any emergency.