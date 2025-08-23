NHRC Takes Cognizance: UP Health System Under Fire After Hospital Refusal Sparks Outrage

Lucknow/New Delhi



Exposing the grim reality of India’s public healthcare system, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a shocking media report from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The report alleged that a critically ill girl was denied treatment for over two hours at a government hospital despite repeated pleas from her parents.

According to reports, the girl, suffering from jaundice, had been brought all the way from her village in Sitapur district to the Ramsagar Mishra Hundred-Bed Combined Hospital in Bakshi Ka Talaab, Lucknow, by her parents in hope of urgent medical care. However, doctors allegedly refused to provide any treatment or assistance.

Father Forced to Rush Daughter on Motorcycle

When the girl’s condition worsened and no ambulance was provided by the hospital, her father was forced to carry her on his motorcycle to a private hospital. The desperate act has sparked outrage, highlighting the apathy and insensitivity of public health institutions in the state.

NHRC Intervention

The Commission observed that if the allegations are true, they represent a serious violation of human rights. It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, directing a detailed report within two weeks, including the current health status of the girl and a clear account of the hospital’s conduct.

Political and Public Outcry

The incident comes at a politically sensitive time, with opposition parties already targeting the government over the collapse of rural and urban healthcare services. The shocking neglect in Lucknow, the state capital itself, raises deeper concerns about what patients face in smaller districts and villages.

Critics argue that such incidents expose the failure of government hospitals to provide even the most basic medical care, forcing poor and middle-class families into crippling debt at private facilities.

The Larger Picture

For millions of families across Uttar Pradesh and other states, public hospitals remain the first hope in medical emergencies. But frequent reports of mismanagement, negligence, and lack of accountability have eroded trust in the system. With elections approaching, healthcare is expected to emerge as a central electoral issue, and this incident could become a flashpoint in the political debate over governance and public welfare.

All Eyes on the Government’s Response

The NHRC’s intervention has brought national attention to the case. The coming days will reveal whether the state government chooses to act decisively against the erring officials or dismisses the incident as an isolated lapse. For now, the case stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need to reform India’s public healthcare system before more lives are put at risk.