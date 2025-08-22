West Bengal: PM Modi lays foundation of various projects; takes metro ride in Kolkata

S Moin / Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated a series of development projects worth over ₹5,200 crore in Kolkata, West Bengal. Emphasizing Kolkata’s pivotal role in India’s journey of progress, he said the city holds a special place in both the nation’s history and its future.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Modi remarked that as India moves closer to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, Kolkata and Dum Dum will remain among the most vital urban hubs. Highlighting the pace of infrastructure growth, he noted that India had only about 250 kilometers of operational metro routes before 2014, which has now expanded to more than 1,000 kilometers across the country.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and flagged off three new Metro services in Kolkata:

Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Yellow Line)

Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line)

Sealdah–Esplanade (Green Line)

To mark the occasion, he also traveled by metro from Jessore Road station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station on the newly opened Yellow Line. The three new services are expected to significantly reduce travel time and strengthen connectivity across the city.

In addition, Mr. Modi inaugurated a new subway at Howrah Metro station and laid the foundation stone of a six-lane Elevated Kona Expressway, stretching seven kilometers along National Highway-12. The project aims to improve connectivity between Howrah, surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, thereby easing traffic congestion and supporting economic growth.

With these projects, the government has reiterated its focus on modern transport infrastructure and urban connectivity as key drivers of regional development in West Bengal.

Emphasizing the government’s vision for modern infrastructure, PM Modi said: “21st-century India requires a 21st-century transport system. Therefore, across the country, modern facilities—railways, roads, metros, airports—are being developed and interconnected to ensure seamless mobility.”

The Prime Minister underlined that India today has over 1,000 km of metro networks compared to just 250 km before 2014, making it the world's third-largest metro system. He added that Kolkata itself has seen continuous expansion, with about 14 km of new lines and seven new stations being added.

On railway development, PM Modi announced that West Bengal has achieved 100% electrification and confirmed that a MEMU train between Purulia and Howrah—long demanded by people—has been launched. He said nine Vande Bharat trains and two Amrit Bharat trains are also operating in the state.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to West Bengal’s growth, PM Modi said infrastructure expansion is strengthening the foundation for a prosperous future for Kolkata and the state.