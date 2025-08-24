Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi; IMD Predicts More Showers, Extreme Rain in East Rajasthan

National Capital Delhi, witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), numerous locations in Delhi may experience one or two periods of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the coming two days.

An intense rain spell is also likely in isolated places. The weather department has forecast that extremely heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan tomorrow. The met department has said that light to moderate rainfall at isolated places of east and central parts of the country is expected during the next five days.



The weathermen has also predicted that East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow.